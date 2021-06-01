Kandi Burruss Kicks Off Pride Month In This Fun & Flirty Rainbow Two-Piece

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Happy June 1st, a.k.a, the start of Pride Month and unofficial kick-off of summer. What a glorious time to celebrate our LGBTQ community and show our support! Some of our favorite celebrities took to social media to commemorate the day.

Kandi Burruss showed her support of the LGBTQ community in a cute two-piece rainbow set, rainbow ponytail, rainbow umbrella, jewel tone accessories and vibrant yellow sandals. She captioned the Sterling Pics photos, “Live your life to the fullest!”

Lil Nas X celebrated by jokingly tweeting, “for pride month if you have friends who are part of the lgbtq+ community let them know that they are loved. give them all of your money.” And put his money where his mouth is while also giving back to his followers.

Pose star Billy Porter posted a video wishing his fans a happy Pride Month and reminding them to “have fun, be yourself and be safe.”

Pride month is an annual celebration that honor the end of the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan. Gay liberation activist Marsha P. Johnson became a pivotal figure as one of the first drag queens to go inside the Stonewall Inn, the historic birthplace of the rebellion. The previously “male only” gay club became a hub for the movement after the community fought back during violence police encounters. Johnson, a fixture on the NYC scene, became a founding member of the Gay Liberation Front while raising awareness for the rising AIDS epidemic.

This month is all about saluting the movement and supporting our LGBTQ community whether you’re apart of it or not.

