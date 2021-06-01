Style & Fashion
Gatorade Teams Up With Champion For Limited Muhammad Ali Apparel Collection

The collection will only be available for 48 hours, beginning at 12:00 p.m. CST on Friday, June 4, through 12:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, June 6.

Gatorade is dropping an apparel collection that will have you floating like a butterfly when you hit the streets. 

The sports drink company announced it is teaming up with Champion to drop a limited-edition apparel collection to honor and celebrate the Greatest of All Time, Muhammad Ali’s impact on sports as a whole, and not just boxing where he was dominant during his run. This marks the second collection that Champion has dropped, inspired by the late boxer. 

If you’re intrigued already, you’re going to have to be swift on your feet like Ali because the collection will only be available for 48 hours, beginning at 12:00 p.m. CST on Friday, June 4, through 12:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, June 6. The apparel collection will consist of seven pieces of apparel  three separate t-shirt designs, a crop top, a sweatsuit, and an anorak jacket, “all inspired by Ali’s legacy of greatness and featuring elements of Gatorade’s iconic branding.”

Gatorade won’t be stopping at the limited apparel collection. The company announced it would continue to honor Ali’s legacy with Champions Edition collectors’ bottles described as “a set of six limited-time GTQ bottles that each feature a different iconic Ali fight poster – as well as a GOAT-inspired Gx Bottle.”

Again the collection is available for 48 hours, beginning at 12:00 p.m. CST on Friday, June 4, through 12:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, June 6. You can head here for a sneak peek of the collection.

