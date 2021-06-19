Juneteenth Events in the DMV!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

HAPPY JUNETEENTH! 2021 is the year Juneteenth has become a Federal Holiday! The last time a new Holiday was added was Martin Luther King Jr. Day so this is a big deal! Just like years in the past, we must continue to hold our blackness with pride! Below are few events happening in the DMV to share, educate and have a good time as one!

Juneteenth Events Happening in DC

ONE DC Juneteenth 2021 event to celebrate the grand reopening of their newly renovated Black Workers & Wellness Center, and commemorate the continued struggle for Black liberation and justice! Happening 6/19 11am – 5pm at ONE DC Black Workers & Wellness Center 2500 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020.

Moechella Juneteenth Weekend and Unity Fest On Saturday (6/19), join the Million MOE March for Equity and Justice starting at Black Lives Matter Plaza to U Street. The march will feature Top Band, Ambition Band and N2L. On Sunday (6/20) from noon to 8 p.m., join Moechella’s Unity Fest at Gateway Pavilion for a day of free music on two stages featuring Junkyard, EU feat Sugar Bear, TOB, Ambition, ABM and MTM. There will be vendors, food trucks and a kids’ haven.

The Second Annual Juneteenth Ride and Run Join this event early Saturday or Sunday morning at Fort Stanton Park. Admission is free, but registration is required before. Runners can choose from two distance options, a 10K or a half-marathon. The half marathon will take participants along the entire Civil War Defenses of Washington Trail.

Juneteenth Events Happening in Maryland

City of Laurel Juneteenth Celebration The City of Laurel is hosting guest speakers, the Malcolm X Drummers and poetry readings to celebrate Juneteenth. You can join the program in person at the Council Chambers of the Laurel Municipal Center at 12 p.m. Also this Juneteenth Program can be watched live on their Facebook page.

Juneteenth Freedomfest The celebration will include speakers, black-owned and operated businesses as vendors, live music -African Dancers and Drummers. Live R&B band Tyrone Burrell’s NACORD Band. Children activities. Food, spoken word, and more.

Prince George’s County Juneteenth Hybrid Festival The Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a virtual art exhibition, panel discussions and in-person celebrations at the Montpelier Arts Center, Ridgeley Rosenwald School and Oxon Hill Manor.

Juneteenth Events Happening in Virginia

Pedal Positive 5th Annual Juneteenth Black History Bike Tour of Alexandria Take a casual, 17-mile ride on Saturday, June 19th, to commemorate Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. We’ll ride a social, no drop pace on a scenic route through the historic Alexandria and visit some interesting black historic sites along the way. We’ll be riding on paved trails/paths, bike lanes, and bike-friendly streets.

Outdoor Juneteenth Musical Celebration Part of Classical Movement’s Sounds of Hope and Harmony series, this outdoor musical celebration of Juneteenth features singers, dancers, pianists and speeches at The Rectory. The concerts are at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $42.

Juneteenth Cel-liberation in Culpeper This event in historic Culpeper will celebrate and unify the Black community. It will feature a DJ, moonbounce, water activities, a basketball tournament, community raffle, giveaways and more.

MORE ABOUT JUNETEENTH:

