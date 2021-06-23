Multiple People Hospitalized After Bridge Collapses Over Route 295 in NE DC

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATE: 6-23-21 2:42pm

Mayor Bowser holds press briefing on Kenilworth Road /295 Pedestrian Bridge Collapse. Watch video below for updated information from the DC Fire Department.

As the number of people who were injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Washington increases, we are starting to gain more information on what occurred. Six people were assessed and four of them were transported to the hospital.

A hazmat unit is making a diesel fuel leak from a truck less severe that is partially beneath the bridge as seen in the video below. Fire officials say at least one vehicle was hit by debris and there are collapsed blocks in both directions of the road.

The bridge collapse took place at Rt. 295 at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street in Northeast DC. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

