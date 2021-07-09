93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A$AP Rocky is having a great 2021, indeed.

The Harlem rapper, who is currently dating the one, the only Rihanna, has been named guest artistic director for Pacsun. The new gig is right up Rocky’s alley — besides music, he’s most revered for his style.

“This partnership is special to me because it’s a collaboration that combines my roots, A$AP Worldwide, and some of the most respected heritage brands that have roots in both the sportswear and lifestyle worlds,” Rocky says in a press release, according to Revolt TV. “Together with PacSun, we will be releasing several limited-edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time.”

Rocky will reportedly be responsible for overseeing “designer collaborations, brand campaigns, and in-store activations.” He’ll also support launches in downtown L.A. and Soho Pacsun locations and drop his own collaboration with Vans as a part of the new partnership, Revolt goes on to report.

His first capsule collection will reportedly include “three styles of the Old Skool silhouette, consisting of black canvas, white leather, and silver reflective colorways and materials and focused on very particularly executed flame embroidery.”

“Our community of customers is looking for something unexpected, that elevates their daily experience and lets them express their personal style,”Co-CEO of Pacsun Alfred Chang says. “Nobody bridges the gap between high fashion and streetwear like A$AP Rocky. We are proud to welcome him to the PacSun family and energized about making his ideas a reality that can be shared (and worn) by millions and lead a global style conversation.”

Making History: A$AP Rocky Is Pacsun’s First-Ever Guest Artistic Director [Details] was originally published on cassiuslife.com

