Diva’s Daily Dirt: Sha’Carri Richardson Allegedly Offered $250K

Sha’Carri Richardson Allegedly Offered $250K Partnership With Vape Company

Just a few weeks after being barred from this year’s Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, the track star already has another opportunity knocking at her door. Vape Company, Dr. Dabbler has reportedly offered Richardson a chance to become a brand ambassador for the company and willing to pay her $250,000 according to a letter obtained by TMZ.

Part of the letter reads,

“Dear Ms. Richardson,

We were saddened to learn of your recent suspension from the US Track and Field team, due to THC and missing the opportunity to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. At Dr. Dabber, we believe that THC can actually have many positive effects on an athlete’s recovery and overall mental wellbeing.”

It continues,

“Witnessing what you’re capable of in the Olympic trials, and how fabulous you looked while doing it, proved your star-power and ability to command the country’s attention. Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber.”

Damson Idris Responds To ‘Snowfall’ Not Receiving an Emmy Nomination

After Snowfall was nowhere to be found on the list of 2021 Emmy nominations, Snowfall actor Damson Idris shared his thoughts on Twitter on the popular television show not being nominated:

“We were not nominated for anything this year. But God bless all the amazing supporters of #SnowfallFX

We love and do it for you. See you soon.”

This years’ Emmys will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer.

