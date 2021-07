93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s official! After months of rumors, singer DaniLeigh has announced she is expecting. The “Easy” singer took to Instagram to share pictures from a recent pregnancy shoot.

Rumors that the singer was pregnant started swirling around in March, of this year, after a video of DaniLeigh appearing to be a few months pregnant appear on social media .

Congratulations.

