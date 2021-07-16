Detroit Woman Confronts Her Car Thief & Drags Him By The Dreadlocks Out The Barbershop

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Some people are just not the ones to be F’d with, and Detroit resident Bianca Chambers proved that she’s an honorary member of that group after she confronted her car thief head-on — well, more like “hair-on” — by dragging him by the dreadlocks as his hair was getting twisted at the barbershop.

Chambers went viral for her bravery earlier this week in handling the situation herself, which spanned over a total of three days as she tracked her stolen Mercedes Benz. As FOX 2 Detroit reports, Chambers spent the first two days of her search keeping tabs on her car’s location via social media tipsters but couldn’t get a concrete pin on the perp who was having a joyride in her whip. That was until this past Wednesday (July 14), when she spotted her car in a parking lot while the teen thief got his “hair did” in a barbershop nearby.

Read up more on what happened next, via FOX 2 Detroit:

“At that point, I was like…I’m not letting this man walk again,” she said.

She walked into a barbershop at Greenfield and Grand River and was face-to-face with the guy she says stole her new Benz and asked him point-blank – is that his Benz? When he denied it, she took him down.

“He’s at 7 Days West, getting his dreds twisted,” she said in a Facebook live while watching her car.

Customers then stepped in to make a citizen’s arrest while Bianca, sick of seeing him drive off in her car, slashed her own tires! Then she called the police.

“I slashed all the tires and I thought that he was gonna take off and I didn’t know how long it was going to take for the police to pull up. And I refused to let him pull off again,” she said.”

While Bianca does confirm that her car thief and his friends were “having a good time” and “smoking,” they ultimately kept the car clean and even got the vehicle detailed. We hope it’s very obvious that you should not try this on your own if put in the same predicament, but we can also acknowledge that some people are just built different. Bianca Chambers is 100% one of them.

