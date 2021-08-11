‘Profoundly Grief Stricken’ Family Mourns Houston Track Star Cameron Burrell

University of Houston’s Track and Field program took a hit Tuesday with news of the passing of alum Cameron Burrell. He was 26. Born to Olympic gold medalist parents, Burrell rose to the challenge making a name for himself at an early age.
His biography on the Red Bull website mentioned his long relationship with track. “In this region, the track is huge, with large community involvement,” Cameron told Red Bull. “Parents and kids take it seriously, and it’s very competitive but supportive as well.” Serious is an understatement.
In May, Cameron was featured in Red Bull’s The Red Bulletin alongside his childhood best friend and running mate Elijah Hall.
The article includes a photo of Hall and Cameron alongside coaches Carl Lewis and Leroy Burrell labeled “Running royalty.” Cameron described his decision to run for his father and godfather as a “business decision.” It was about professional development and becoming his best self.
And it was a wise decision. According to a statement from his alma mater, Cameron earned numerous honors, including All-America First team honors in 2014 and 2017-2018. In 2017, he beat his father’s school record by beasting the 100m in 9.93 seconds. As a senior, Cameron won the 2018 NCAA Men’s 100m.
Cameron and Hall would also win the Men’s 4×100. Their team broke the collegiate record, which Hall predicted was their destiny. “That was one of my proudest moments,” Hall told The Red Bulletin. “To run on the same team with Cam, and before we both left, we broke a record that stood for 29 years. We really did that, on the biggest stage in college.”
Posting to Instagram, Hall shared an emotional message along with an old picture of him and Cameron.
“My brother. My heart is broken. Please make this pain go away. I will miss you brother. I will carry this legacy. I can’t even believe I’m saying this, REST EASY BROTHER. I love you.”
The pain could also be felt in the statement from his father and former head coach. No parent wants to outlive their child. And now, the Burrell family has the unfortunate task of saying goodbye to a beloved son.
“We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family, and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends,” Leroy Burrell said in a statement. “We are profoundly grief-stricken and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available.”
Along with his parents, Cameron is survived by his two brothers Joshua and Jaden.
“Words cannot express how we feel for Leroy, Michelle, and their family. Cameron grew up around the Houston Athletics Department, worked hard, and developed himself into one of our greatest Track and Field stars,” Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “To lose him so suddenly is tragic. We ask all University of Houston and track and field fans to keep Coach Burrell and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”
See Also:
Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & The Gang Co-Founder And Saxophonist, Dies At 70
Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder Bob Moses Dies At 86
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Cameron Burrell, track star and Carl Lewis' godson, 26Source:Getty 1 of 68
2. Paul Johnson, house music DJ, 502 of 68
3. Bob Moses, civil rights leader, 86Source:Getty 3 of 68
4. Rachael Oniga, Nollywood actress, 64
4 of 68
Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🥇 (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021
5. Glen Ford, veteran journalist and Black Agenda Report founder, 71Source:LinkedIn 5 of 68
6. Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, 99Source:Getty 6 of 68
7. Biz Markie, hip-hop legend, 57Source:Getty 7 of 68
8. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 8 of 68
9. Matima "Swavy" Miller, social media star, 19Source:GoFundMe 9 of 68
10. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 10 of 68
11. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 11 of 68
12. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
12 of 68
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
13. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 13 of 68
14. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
14 of 68
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
15. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 15 of 68
16. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 16 of 68
17. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 17 of 68
18. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 18 of 68
19. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 19 of 68
20. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 20 of 68
21. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 21 of 68
22. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 22 of 68
23. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 23 of 68
24. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
24 of 68
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
25. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 25 of 68
26. Antron Pippen, 33
26 of 68
27. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 27 of 68
28. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 28 of 68
29. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 29 of 68
30. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 30 of 68
31. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 31 of 68
32. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 32 of 68
33. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 33 of 68
34. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 34 of 68
35. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 35 of 68
36. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8136 of 68
37. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 37 of 68
38. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
38 of 68
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
39. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
39 of 68
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— NABJ Headquarters @ #NABJ21 Aug. 18-21 (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
40. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 40 of 68
41. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 41 of 68
42. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 42 of 68
43. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 43 of 68
44. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 44 of 68
45. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 45 of 68
46. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 46 of 68
47. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 47 of 68
48. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 48 of 68
49. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 49 of 68
50. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 50 of 68
51. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 51 of 68
52. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 52 of 68
53. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 53 of 68
54. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
54 of 68
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
55. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 55 of 68
56. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 56 of 68
57. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 57 of 68
58. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 58 of 68
59. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 59 of 68
60. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 60 of 68
61. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 61 of 68
62. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 62 of 68
63. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 63 of 68
64. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 64 of 68
65. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 65 of 68
66. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
66 of 68
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
67. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 67 of 68
68. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 68 of 68
‘Profoundly Grief Stricken’ Family Mourns Houston Track Star Cameron Burrell was originally published on newsone.com