News
HomeNewsObituaries

‘Profoundly Grief Stricken’ Family Mourns Houston Track Star Cameron Burrell

Burrell made his mark as an NCAA Division I sprinter, a track phenom in a family full of phenomenal track stars.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
2018 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

University of Houston’s Track and Field program took a hit Tuesday with news of the passing of alum Cameron Burrell. He was 26. Born to Olympic gold medalist parents, Burrell rose to the challenge making a name for himself at an early age. 

His biography on the Red Bull website mentioned his long relationship with track. “In this region, the track is huge, with large community involvement,” Cameron told Red Bull. “Parents and kids take it seriously, and it’s very competitive but supportive as well.” Serious is an understatement. 

In May, Cameron was featured in Red Bull’s The Red Bulletin alongside his childhood best friend and running mate Elijah Hall. 

The article includes a photo of Hall and Cameron alongside coaches Carl Lewis and Leroy Burrell labeled “Running royalty.” Cameron described his decision to run for his father and godfather as a “business decision.” It was about professional development and becoming his best self.

And it was a wise decision. According to a statement from his alma mater, Cameron earned numerous honors, including All-America First team honors in 2014 and 2017-2018. In 2017, he beat his father’s school record by beasting the 100m in 9.93 seconds. As a senior, Cameron won the 2018 NCAA Men’s 100m. 

Cameron and Hall would also win the Men’s 4×100. Their team broke the collegiate record, which Hall predicted was their destiny.  “That was one of my proudest moments,” Hall told The Red Bulletin. “To run on the same team with Cam, and before we both left, we broke a record that stood for 29 years. We really did that, on the biggest stage in college.”

Posting to Instagram, Hall shared an emotional message along with an old picture of him and Cameron.

“My brother. My heart is broken. Please make this pain go away. I will miss you brother. I will carry this legacy. I can’t even believe I’m saying this, REST EASY BROTHER. I love you.” 

 

The pain could also be felt in the statement from his father and former head coach. No parent wants to outlive their child. And now, the Burrell family has the unfortunate task of saying goodbye to a beloved son. 

“We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family, and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends,” Leroy Burrell said in a statement.  “We are profoundly grief-stricken and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available.”

Along with his parents, Cameron is survived by his two brothers Joshua and Jaden. 

“Words cannot express how we feel for Leroy, Michelle, and their family. Cameron grew up around the Houston Athletics Department, worked hard, and developed himself into one of our greatest Track and Field stars,” Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “To lose him so suddenly is tragic. We ask all University of Houston and track and field fans to keep Coach Burrell and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

See Also:

Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & The Gang Co-Founder And Saxophonist, Dies At 70

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder Bob Moses Dies At 86

Washington DC Screening Of "Takers"

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

68 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

[caption id="attachment_4183789" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Kris Connor / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:00 a.m. ET, Aug. 11, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Chucky Thompson, an award-winning music producer who spawned chart-topping hits with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, was found dead, according to NewsOne's sister site HipHopWired. It was not immediately clear how old Thompson was. It was not immediately clear when Thompson died. Fellow producer Young Guru, who called Thomason his "mentor," announced the death via his Instagram on Monday afternoon. Young Guru did not disclose Thomason's cause of death. But AllHipHop.com reported that Thompson died following a battle with COVID-19. "This one hurts so bad I can even explain it," Young Guru wrote in part. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSXItlfL4Zg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Judging from Thompson's final Facebook post, which, back in January urged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, he was vaccinated. That would suggest he suffered a so-called "breakthrough" COVID-19 diagnosis that may have been caused by the delta variant that is infecting people exponentially across the country -- even those who are vaccinated. Thompson's final Instagram post featuring a photo of himself was posted in late July and showed him masked up and on an airplane. The post was captioned, "On the move again…" https://www.instagram.com/p/CRm9nhJLBwV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Thompson, a native of Washington, D.C., is the man responsible for such timeless hits as the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa" and "One mic" by Nas. He was also a member of Puff Daddy's famous Hitmen collective of producers and also worked with the likes of Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, New Edition and dozens of other acts. A recent interview with Thompson that is featured on the website for the Grammy Awards and revisited the key role he played as a producer on Mary J. Blige's seminal album, "My Life," released in 1994. "Mary is the reason that I signed with Bad Boy," Thompson explained in the interview published last month. He said one recording session for the song "Be With You" was enough to convince Puff Daddy and Blige alike to take a chance on the then-newcomer to the music industry. "Certain things are just life and God; that situation came from me being in the right place at the right time," Thompson reflected.   Keep reading to learn more about some of the other notable Black people who have died this year.

‘Profoundly Grief Stricken’ Family Mourns Houston Track Star Cameron Burrell  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close