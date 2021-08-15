Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is Out There’ Feeding Into COVID-19 Mistrust

Lingering concerns around vaccine safety and comparisons to the Tuskegee syphilis study prompted a new campaign encouraging vaccination. A collaboration between the descendants of the original Tuskegee Study, the Ad Council, and the COVID Collaborative hopes to provide people with useful information in deciding whether to get vaccinated.
“We should not allow anyone who needs and wants a COVID-19 vaccine not to have their questions answered – or be denied the opportunity to get it, like the men in the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee,” Lillie Tyson Head, President of the Voices For Our Fathers Legacy Foundation, said in a statement.
The Tuskegee Legacy Stories campaign builds on the voices and experiences of a multigenerational mix of descendants. Head was joined by her daughter Carmen Head Thornton, a public health administrator, in sharing their stories as a part of the fight against vaccine misinformation.
Environmental Scientist Elise Marie Tolbert, former Tuskegee Mayor Omar Neal, business owner Leo Ware, and Dr. Kimberly N. Carr are featured in the Tuskegee Legacy Stories campaign.
“There has been a lot of references to the study as to why people may or may not want to take the vaccine, shared Head in her Legacy Story spot. “A lot of misinformation is out there. We have the ability to find out the facts and the opportunity to talk with people who could help us go through the facts.”
For some unvaccinated people, concerns around medical racism and unethical treatment like the Tuskegee experiment serve as a barrier to getting the vaccine. Given the history of medical racism in this country, it is certainly understandable why people would question any medical policy promoted by the federal government.
“They were not being treated,” said Omar in the new campaign. “That is very different from what’s happening with COVID-19. The vaccine is being made available to anyone who wants it.”
Writing for The Hill, Rep. Barbara Lee joined Dr. Sheila Davis from Partners in Health to call for greater investment in community-based groups and faith-based organizations to eliminate barriers to vaccine access.
“Investing in the community-based health workforce is not only a smart and equitable strategy – it’s also a solution that will outlast this pandemic and equitably serve communities well into the future,” wrote Lee and Davis.
And while vaccination rates have increased in the past several weeks, racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access continue as the Delta variant surges. CNN previously reported that approximately 25 percent of Black people are fully vaccinated.
As of August 15, the Reuters COVID-19 tracker showed that a little more than 50 percent of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. At least 60 percent of the population has had one dose.
Efforts like celebrity meet and greets and cash giveaways have succeeded in places like DeKalb County, Georgia. WSB-TV Atlanta reported over 1,000 people turned out for a vaccination event
“We had the right message, respected messengers, a convenient location, and an attractive incentive,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond told the outlet.
See Also:
Florida Gov. DeSantis Slammed For Pushing Expensive COVID-19 Drug At Expense of Vaccine Equity
Yes, We Are Still In A Pandemic: Here Are All The Reasons Why
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9 #COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K #ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p - Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
1 of 63
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
2 of 63
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayor
Source:Getty
3 of 63
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate
Source:Getty
4 of 63
5. Nick Cannon, entertainer
Source:Getty
5 of 63
6. Ben Carson, former HUD Secretary
Source:Getty
6 of 63
7. Dave Chappelle, comedian
Source:Getty
7 of 63
8. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman
Source:Getty
8 of 63
9. Manu Dibango, musician
Source:Getty
9 of 63
10. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee
10 of 63
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
11. Kevin Durant, NBA star
Source:Getty
11 of 63
12. Larry Edgeworth
12 of 63
13. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds
Source:Getty
13 of 63
14. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
14 of 63
15. Patrick Ewing, basketball legend
Source:Getty
15 of 63
16. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dad
Source:Getty
16 of 63
17. Vivica A. Fox, actress
Source:Getty
17 of 63
18. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis star
Source:Getty
18 of 63
19. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainer
Source:Getty
19 of 63
20. Rudy Gobert
20 of 63
21. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropist
Source:Getty
21 of 63
22. Lee Green, former college hoops star
22 of 63
23. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
23 of 63
24. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driver
Source:Getty
24 of 63
25. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
25 of 63
26. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband
Source:Getty
26 of 63
27. Antoine Hodge, opera singer
Source:GoFundMe
27 of 63
28. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
28 of 63
29. Callum Hudson-Odoi
Source:Getty
29 of 63
30. DL Hughley, comedian
30 of 63
31. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer
31 of 63
32. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
32 of 63
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
33. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor
33 of 63
34. Paul Johnson, house music DJ
Source:Getty
34 of 63
35. Brad "Scarface" Jordan
Source:Getty
35 of 63
36. DeAndre Jordan, NBA star
Source:Getty
36 of 63
37. Tim Lester, NFL star
Source:Getty
37 of 63
38. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
38 of 63
39. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musician
Source:Getty
39 of 63
40. DeRay McKesson, activist
Source:Getty
40 of 63
41. Von Miller, NFL star
Source:Getty
41 of 63
42. Donovan Mitchell
42 of 63
43. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen Moore
Source:Getty
43 of 63
44. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
44 of 63
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
45. Charley Pride, country music legend
Source:Getty
45 of 63
46. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric Richmond
Source:Getty
46 of 63
47. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
47 of 63
48. Wallace Roney
Source:Getty
48 of 63
49. Marcus Smart
49 of 63
50. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball Coach
Source:Getty
50 of 63
51. Troy Sneed, gospel singer
Source:Getty
51 of 63
52. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
52 of 63
53. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL star
Source:Getty
53 of 63
54. Carole Sutton, actress
Source:Getty
54 of 63
55. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53
Source:Getty
55 of 63
56. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes
56 of 63
57. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach
Source:Getty
57 of 63
58. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA star
Source:Getty
58 of 63
59. Jo Thompson, singer
Source:Getty
59 of 63
60. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
60 of 63
61. Juan Williams, Fox News Host
Source:Getty
61 of 63
62. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, Alabama
Source:Getty
62 of 63
63. Zumbi, rapper
Source:Getty
63 of 63
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is Out There’ Feeding Into COVID-19 Mistrust was originally published on newsone.com