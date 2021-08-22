Megan Thee Stallion Takes To IG To Ask Fans For Tips On Removing Her Faux Locs

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is still on her natural hair journey but needs a little help from fans to make it to her next hairstyle! The rapper has been rocking faux locs for a while now and on Sunday (August 22), she let fans know that she’s ready for something new. The only problem is, she doesn’t know how to remove the faux locs from her hair, taking to Instagram to ask fans for help and tips with uninstalling the trendy hairstyle.

In a hilarious IG video, the Savage rapper looked beautiful in a fresh face and lime green shirt as she told fans, “so, I was really excited to get my locs, I was like yes b**** I need to let my scalp breathe. It’s time to let my s*** grow. I’ve been having my Mielle drops, b****, rosemary mint. It’s been growing and glowing! I was like ‘yes natural hair journey!’ So, Kellon come over here yesterday and he was like, ‘b***, you ready for this new style?’ I was like, ‘yes! I’m ready for a new cut, a new color’, I’m like ‘yes bitch put a new wig on me!’”

She then went on to ask fans, “why this boy don’t know how to take these locs out? Why you let me get this hairstyle and you don’t know how to take it out. Like I don’t know how many pounds of products I got in my head trying to revive these locs every day. I’m tired. Kellon. Go get on YouTube. figure it out. somebody help him. Y’all go tag Kellon. Help him figure out how to uninstall these locs!”

She posted the video with the caption, “At this point the locs are real… please help,” and gave a shoutout to Mielle Organics, the hair product company she’s a global ambassador for, for helping her hair grow, adding, “My hair getting long af tho @mielleorganics.”

Meg’s stylist, Kellon Deryck (who she’s referring to in her video) commented on the post, writing “ I was defeated after 3 tries lmaoooo.”

Kellon then took to his IG to share a video response of his own, explaining how he tried three times to get the locs out but was unsuccessful, adding “somebody help me. How do I get these locs out this lady head?”

“Not you gave up and left the country …” Meg jokingly commented on Kellon’s video response.

But all jokes aside, singer Normandi commented on Megan’s IG post and asked the question we all want the answer to, “sis so what you gone do tho?”

Questions that need answers!

