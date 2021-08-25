Celebrity News
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nas Announces Partnership with Escobar Cigars

Nas Announces Partnership with Escobar Cigars

 

Nas is being made both co-owner and equity partner in the Escobar Brand. That’s right, fresh off of the success of his 13th studio album, King’s Disease II, Nas has just announced an expansive partnership with the Nicaraguan cigar crafter.

 

 

 

Kanye West Files to Change His Name

 

According to multiple reports, Kanye West wants to change his name and he’s already filed the proper paperwork to do so! Mr. West also wants to drop his last name altogether and would like to just be referred to as “Ye.” The Grammy winning Chicago rapper has filed the paperwork in Los Angeles but there are no further details at this time.

 

Meanwhile we do have details on Kanye’s new ‘Donda Stem Player.’ Reportedly the Donda Sem Player will allow users to “customize any song” from his ‘Donda’ album. This will give people the freedom to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples,” and also “isolate parts,” “add effects,” or “split any song into stems.”

 

Now if he ever decides to drop Donda this would be great!

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA'S DAILY DIRT

