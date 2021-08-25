Does Sha’Carri Richardson Have A Real Issue With Jamaicans?

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

American track & field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been in headlines recently, both for her record-breaking speed and viral mishaps on and off the asphalt.

Her latest headlines haven’t been exactly flattering, especially since they allude to her having a major issue with Jamaicans. Take a look below at the moment that sparked all the controversy:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Many took the moment above, captured after Richardson placed 9th in the Prefontaine Classic, as a slight jab by way of 2nd place winner and Jamaican runner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price who can be seen with a slight smirk on her face as she walks by in the foreground.

The moment followed a series of negative social media behavior on Sha’Carri’s behalf, including liking one tweet that read, “Shorty in the back look like Lil Wayne,” and another where a user wrote, “Not y’all Jamaicans still talking s*** when y’all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Her potential beef with Jamaica even made her turn down a free stay at the Takuma Boutique Hotel in Montego Bay. The villa’s director, Delroy Allen, offered the one-week stay to Richardson based off what he calls “the spirit of goodwill” in respect for athletes’ challenges. The 21-year-old Dallas native defiantly responded via her IG Stories, posting photos from a previous trip to Jamaica with the caption, “been there, done that.” This all comes at the same time that she’s also getting flack for throwing shade at Olympics legend Allyson Felix after she wrote on Instagram “Encouraging words on tv shows are just as real as well nothing at all” following supportive words from Felix on a recent taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

While the burgeoning track star may very well just be a bit salty at the social media jabs she’s received by Jamaicans after what they perceived to be a lack of humility on her part following the initial post-race interview. However, we doubt this will play out well for her if she tries to go up against a whole country — a Caribbean one at that!

Is Sha’Carri Richardson out of pocket for her social media jabs towards Jamaicans, or is she just firing back at the Internet trolls? Let us know your thoughts!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Does Sha’Carri Richardson Have A Real Issue With Jamaicans? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com