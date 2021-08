93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After securing a flawless KYS Versus Win with his record ‘Racks’, Blaxk Ro stopped through for his interview with Little Bacon Bear. Putting on for Silver Spring, Ro brushed shoulders with DMV talents like Bibi Bourelly and more.

@blaxkro

@littlebaconbear

Pre-save his project ‘Golden Boy’ here: https://unitedmasters.com/m/611ad5876b55ac7fb21e9d8d

