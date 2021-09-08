93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

If you were invested in the Hip-Hop culture feud that emerged across social media after Kanye West’s 10th studio album, Donda, dropped in late August and then Drake’s 6th studio album, Certified Lover Boy, dropped five days later, just know that, if the number of streams each project got is an indicator as to who the victor of the “beef” is, the guy from Toronto is taking that W. And it isn’t even close.

According to Rolling Stone, it took eight days for Donda to garner 423 million on-demand audio streams in the U.S. The album’s success even earned it the No. 1 spot on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart. But in only three days—Friday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 5—CLB had already seen more than 430 million streams, according to Alpha Data, the analytics provider used to determine the Rolling Stone charts.

This isn’t to say, of course, that Yeezus’ newest addition to his already-impressive discography hasn’t been the commercial success its been lauded as being—it did break the record for the biggest RS 200 debut of 2021 so far, after all—but the Canadian sensation is well on his way to breaking the record for the biggest streaming debut in Alpha Data history with his new project, which is already ranked second in that category.

By the way, would you like to know which album holds the first place Alpha Data spot?

Well, it’s Scorpion, Drakes’s last album before CLB, which dropped in 2018 and received just over 725 million streams in its first week.

Imagine coming out of a so-called rivalry with arguably one of the most renowned artists and producers in Hip-Hop history only to find out you’re really only competing against yourself?

Love him or hate him, you can’t deny that Drake will inevitably go down as one of the greatest. You just gotta give credit where it’s due.

It Only Took 3 Days For Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ To Blow Kanye’s ‘Donda’ Out Of The Streaming Waters was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: