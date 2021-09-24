93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

One of the biggest names in sports about to formally tell his story. Russell Westbrook has announced that he will be releasing a documentary on his life; on and off the court.

The NBA all star is about to take his talents to the big screen and the Brodie has partnered up with Showtime for his upcoming film Passion Play: Russell Westbrook. The film will not only detail his greatness as one of the premier scorers in the league but his come up.

In an exclusive statement to The Los Angeles Times he expressed his enthusiasm about the project. “I’m proud to share this documentary and give audiences an inside look into who I really am on and off the court. There are a lot of misconceptions about me but I’m ready to share my story and my journey with my fans” he said.

According to the press release the project will explore his unique journey from growing up in Los Angeles and playing in high school to playing for four different NBA teams. Russell will participate in the film via interviews and voiceovers; friends and family will also contribute to the narrative. Additionally some of his former teammates, including Kevin Love and Nick Collison, are slotted in as well.

Passion Play: Russell Westbrook will premiere on Showtime on Friday, October 15. Gotham Chopra, who also directed Kobe Bryant’s Muse for Showtime, is co-directing with Westbrook on this project. The release is just days away from his debut as a Los Angeles Laker on October 20.

Photo: Theo Wargo

Russell Westbrook To Release Documentary About His Basketball Career was originally published on hiphopwired.com