A #RHOA veteran is closing the curtain on her time on the Bravo show.

Cynthia Bailey announced Monday, September, 27 that she’s leaving the Real Housewives of Atlanta after over a decade on the reality TV franchise.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Bailey captioned a picture announcing her exit.

“Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership,” she added. “I can’t wait to see what we do next! Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”

Cynthia’s departure comes after she denied being fired from the program and as she prepares for the highly-anticipated “Real Housewives All-Stars” that filmed in Turks & Caicos.

The show features Cynthia, Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa and Melissa, The Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann and Ramona, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards.

Additionally, there are still several #RHOA season 14 casting rumors swirling.

Porsha Williams is allegedly moving on and solely focusing on her spinoff alongside her fiancé Simon.

LightSkinKeisha is rumored to be a “guest”, Marlo Hampton’s in the running for an overdue peach and everyone’s convinced that Sheree Whitfield will make a triumphant return.

LoveBScott who previously broke the news of Phaedra Parks’ firing, is also reporting that Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross will join the franchise’s 14th season.

After 11 Seasons, Cynthia Bailey Announces She’s Quitting ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com