Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kyrie Irving Fined For Being Unvaccinated

Kyrie Irving Fined For Being Unvaccinated

Kyrie Irving is trending today for his vaccination status as the new NBA season gears up to get back on the court. Irving joined the Nets at their media day virtually because he is not yet vaccinated.

As you already know, cities like New York have mandated that people be fully vaccinated in order to attend indoor events. Despite the mandate, Irving has chosen to stay unvaccinated and currently risk losing a couple thousand racks for his choice. Reportedly the All Star player could have to cough up about $380k a game if he is unable to participate in home games. Irvin did have this to say at yesterday’s media day, regarding being a team player this season no matter his personal decision;

“I know that I’ll be there every day no matter what and just be present for my teammates as one of the leaders on the team and be there for my growing tribe off the court. I know the focus has to be at an all-time high, no distractions. This is the last thing I wanted to create, was more distractions and more hoopla and more drama around this. I’m doing my best to maintain this with good intentions and a good heart.”

Ray J Hospitalized Alone in Miami

We have to take a moment to send our thoughts and prayers over to our friend Ray J who is reportedly currently hospitalized in Miami for pneumonia.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the reality star and business mogul is alone without any family being able to be on his side.

“I been in here all by myself for a week,” the 39-year-old revealed, adding that “no family members came to see me, not even my wife.”

So far, Princess Love nor his sister Brandy has yet to publicly said anything about the news as the story is just breaking. Sending Ray J and his family healing energy and prayers at this time.

In the meantime it looks like Ray J has cleared all of the photos off of his Instagram.

