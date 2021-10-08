Petition For President Biden To Free YoungBoy Never Broke Again Passes 100K In Signatures

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Hip-Hop is backing YoungBoy Never Broke Again like never before. A petition to free him has already surpassed 100,000 signatures.

As spotted on Complex the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper is still behind bars even though his stock in the music industry continues to rise. This week a Change.org petition was created requesting that he be freed by President Joe Biden. “Although his next court cases are scheduled to be on the dates of 10/18 and 10/19, there’s a slight chance that he would be able to be released and celebrate his birthday on the 20th with family and friends. It is with great belief that Mr. Gaulden would see this as a great opportunity to ameliorate himself as a person and an artist. We have watched him grow over the years and he has much more time to better himself. Being granted a release by the president himself would be life-changing and historical” the request read.

On September 28, 2020, YoungBoy was among 16 people arrested in his hometown on various charges, including distribution and manufacturing of drugs and possession of stolen firearms. His lawyer denied any guilt, stating “there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest”. As news of his arrest surfaced, all of his social media, including his Instagram and Twitter accounts, where deleted.

Most recently his album Sincerely, Kentrell debuted at one on the US Billboard 200 chart.

