DC Metro Reduced Service Extended to Oct. 24, Expect Delays

According to the Washington DC Metro, reduced rail service will continue through at least Sunday, October 24. It has pulled 60 percent of its rail cars due to safety concerns after a major derailment on the Blue line last week. The derailment has led to an investigation into the company’s 7000-series rail cars. All 748 of them are out of service pending further inspection.

Metro is currently operating with about 40 trains, causing delays across all metro lines. Commuters can expect trains about every 30 minutes.

Written By: Chey Parker

