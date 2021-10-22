H.E.R. Talks ‘ The Color Purple’ Role, Eyewear Line and Regrets In Life With Jackie Paige [Watch]

2021 has been a big year for H.E.R. The Grammy and Oscar Award-winning singer released her critically-acclaimed debut album “Back of My Mind” this year and she is set to play “Squeak” in “The Color Purple” Live Musical. Jackie Paige sat down with H.E.R. to talk about The Color Purple, getting back on stage after a year in the house, and the regrets she has in life.

H.E.R. also talks about a major goal she has for her career: Winning the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards).

