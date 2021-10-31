Celebrity News
Megan Thee Stallion, Popeyes Gift Black-Founded Nonprofit With Six-Figure Donation

“Thanks to the generosity of Meg The Stallion and Popeyes, we are now able to do even more in the community in Houston,” said Houston Random Acts of Kindness co-founder Treveia Dennis.

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Media Room

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Houston-bred rapstress Megan Thee Stallion is known for paying it forward, and her latest philanthropic effort is centered on empowering a grassroots organization from her hometown. According to the Houston Chronicle, the music artist—whose real name is Megan Pete—recently teamed up with Popeyes to gift a nonprofit with a six-figure endowment.

Founded in 2014, the organization, dubbed Houston Random Acts of Kindness, has a mission rooted in using kind gestures to practice empathy and compassion. Its founders, David and Treveia Dennis, took the pain they endured from losing loved ones and turned it into purpose, setting out to inspire and empower individuals to lead with kindness. To coincide with the launch of the partnership she fostered with Popeyes, Pete and the food chain made a donation to the organization so that Treveia, David and all of their advocates can continue their impactful work.

“The RAK Organization always gives back, not only at the holidays but throughout the year,” Treveia said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Thanks to the generosity of Meg The Stallion and Popeyes, we are now able to do even more in the community in Houston. All of our efforts will stay right in the city, and this year’s Thanksgiving and Christmas events will be much larger and able to help so many more people.”

The funds will go towards providing support and resources for underserved children, individuals with disabilities, the elderly, veterans and the homeless population.

This isn’t the first time the hometown hero has stepped up for the city of Houston in a major way. Earlier this year, she unveiled an initiative to help Houston residents who were significantly impacted by Winter Storm Uri. Through the effort, she helped cover the costs of home repairs for senior citizens and single mothers.

Megan Thee Stallion, Popeyes Gift Black-Founded Nonprofit With Six-Figure Donation was originally published on newsone.com

