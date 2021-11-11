5 Things Black Families Should Talk About At Thanksgiving Dinner

It’s that time of year when your family gathers together for the Thanksgiving holiday to enjoy a good meal. Well, it could be enjoyable…for some. For others, Thanksgiving can be a dreaded experience filled with poorly timed questions, inappropriate jokes, and terrible food, but family is family either way and even when they do get on our nerves, it’s a blessing to have all your loved ones in one room to spend time together.
Now there are a few topics that always get heated at the dinner table, like the age-old question, “When are you getting married?”, “When will you have kids?” or the worst, “Who did you vote for?” (Avoid that last one at all costs) Let’s try something different this year. Here are a few topics that won’t stir the pot and that are super important to the black community.
Family Traditions
Whether it’s a family crest or a photobook passed down for generations, make sure to talk about your family traditions this Thanksgiving. It’s a great way to preserve and educate the younger generation about your family’s history. Even if you don’t have something tangible, stories of your family’s lineage are important. Tell them about grandpa’s war stories, or even your great aunt sally’s first time overseas. These stories help to protect our history and identity, something that was taken away upon our ancestor’s arrival here in the land of the so-called free. It’s the only way we can ensure that our great family histories are archived and passed down to the next generation.
Finances
Bitcoin, stocks, trusts, college savings, you name it! Black families need to talk more about finances and saving for the future. Got the cousin who loves to trade? Sit next to him or her at the dinner table and talk about ways you can build up your emergency savings or retirement fund. Ask your other family members what kind of financial brands they use to stash away money for vacations or big life goals like buying a house. The wealth gap has disproportionately impacted Black folks. According to Forbes, Black workers made 14.9 percent less than their white counterparts in 2019. Additionally, people of color tend to have an average savings of $30,000 for retirement, that’s one-quarter of what the average white household saves which is around $120,000. Now to be clear you don’t have to go into super detail and ask your family members how much money they make, that would be rude, right? But getting advice on how they handle finances might be a great way for you to start organizing your own coins.
Health
Diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension, and a number of diseases plague the Black community’s health. Have a conversation about some of your family’s genetic diseases. It could help to save your loved one’s life. Ask about the signs they had prior to being diagnosed with their condition and ways that you could potentially prevent getting sick.
Estate Planning
This might seem a little morbid but now that the family is together it might be a good time to talk about estate planning for the elder generation. Do poppa and momma have a will in place that will detail how they want their assets, trusts, or property split when they have passed on? If not, get together as a family and start coming up with ideas. It doesn’t have to be super formal if your loved one is still in good health, but life is unpredictable, and you want to make sure you’re openly discussing these realities as a family unit so when the time does come, you won’t have any unnecessary family drama.
Plan Your Next Family Vacation
Thanksgiving and Christmas don’t have to be the only time that the family gets together. Talk about planning your next big family outing whether it’s a sweet family getaway to a cool resort or a nice cruise. Spending time with your family is so precious, and it’s important that we create fun and loving memories with our families to cherish.
1.
Aunt: Baby, where your husband?— Tracie NotStacie (@divatia20) November 18, 2017
Me: Missing like your teeth #ThanksgivingClapBack pic.twitter.com/LrFEejvAmi
2.
I purposely waited over 3 weeks to respond to this hateful Trump supporter. Hope she enjoys her Thanksgiving dinner! ☺️#ThanksgivingClapBack pic.twitter.com/S4lVFeIiQr— Justino Mora #FreeTheChildren (@JustinoMora1) November 24, 2017
4.
#ThanksgivingClapback— $t3p!!en (@StevoYoung2) November 22, 2017
Uncle: damn you finally growing some facial hair i see.
Me: I see your wife is too. congratulations. pic.twitter.com/H8Ee6YZMno
5.
Uncle: I heard you're failing your classes— ber clee (@bercleyp) November 23, 2017
Me: Well I heard you're failing to pay child support #ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/bBhHlVnBy9
6.
#thanksgivingclapback— Moonlight's Song (@midnightsmelodi) November 19, 2017
Aunt: I can't believe you let ur son wear a dress.
Mom: and yet SHE is better looking than you. ;)
Me: pic.twitter.com/ZEdSwvPF46
7.
Uncle: “i see you stayed off that phone long enough to speak”— Lul najee da goat💕 (@Brightskinn_) November 23, 2017
Me : “and i see you stayed out of jail long enough to eat with the family”#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/TUI4PWyhlj
8.
Aunt: why you always upset? Fix your face— Cereza (@cereza_stan) November 23, 2017
Me: how's about you fix your marriage#ThanksgivingClapback #ThanksgivingClapbacks pic.twitter.com/W3C5ZT9lfl
10.
uncle : “i heard you failed 2 classes”— ♡ (@nanipoooh) November 23, 2017
me : “i heard your daughter is also your niece”#ThanksgivingClapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/6cczzzegOs
12.
Uncle: eating while on your phone is a bad habit— sal🥀🖤 (@salihxh) November 24, 2017
Me: smoking 5 packs is a bad habit#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/1ywWWrykHh
13.
Aunt: that's a lot of gravy you've got there— Lauren Lakin (@Thehoboquueen) November 24, 2017
Me: that's a lot of kids youve got there #ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/xulbw2JkoQ
14.
Tia: "Isn't being gay a sin?"— BICHOTE ❤️🔥 (@osielittle) November 24, 2017
Me: "Didn't you have a baby before getting married... from a different father?" #ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/JZK03Pw2gZ
15.
Cousin: Damn,You still in Highschool?— Ky❤️🩹 (@princekyyy) November 23, 2017
Me: Damn, you still didn’t finish Highschool?#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/W44fhhfH3r
16.
aunt : “ your natural hair looking dry”— izzy👄 (@IsabellaBekk) November 24, 2017
me : “ just like your mac ‘n’ cheese”#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/COokUMpiNK
17.
Aunt: you need to stay away from them little boys— 𝗡𝟴␈ (@alwaysxnate) November 23, 2017
Me: And so should your husband.#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/9LEPPjj4Qd
18.
Auntie: I always knew you were gay!— 𝒱𝒜𝒩𝒜𝒯ℐ (@MissVanati) November 24, 2017
Me: You're gaydar works that good but you couldn't catch your husband?#ThanksgivingClapback #HappyThankgiving pic.twitter.com/YbcWJRc8f7
19.
Family Member: No sports? Theater seems useless. How does acting help you?— jadyn (@cocasister) November 23, 2017
Me: I’m acting like I want to talk to you right now.#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/nrhr9tgq4E
21.
Friend- What happened to that girl you were talkin to?— DANIEL 今 (@DLD_XV) November 23, 2017
Me- Same thing that happened to your dad, gone.#ThanksgivingClapback#ThanksgivingClapbacks pic.twitter.com/HyfIxLIJUg
22.
Cousin: damn your food disappeared already!?— Isabella Hernandez (@XSquishyCorgiX) November 24, 2017
Me: just like your baby daddy #ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/6bCUE2RdhF
23.
"I see you still haven't found a job"— AJ (@producedby_aj) November 24, 2017
"I see you still haven't found any of the fathers of your 3 kids" #ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/TXH5qbAzjb
24.
#ThanksgivingClapback— ULV Comms Department (@ULVComms) November 24, 2017
Aunt: La Verne? Where's that?
Me: Your degree? Where's that? pic.twitter.com/iM7jfZdMeu
26.
*As I'm Leaving To Throw The Ultimate Thanksgiving Block Party*— Tuck Beck (@RealTuckBeck) November 24, 2017
Auntie: So When're You Going To Stop Partying, And Settle Down?
Me: When're You Going To Tell Your Husband You're Cheating On Him?
Boom!!! Last Clapback Of The Night!!!! #ThanksgivingClapback #HappyThankgiving 🦃 pic.twitter.com/h1NoJ59AaE
27.
Uncle: “ you still didn’t do that SAT and the ACT?”— ✨111✨ (@ayoken__) November 24, 2017
Me: “ you still didn’t pay for your suspended license? #ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/YdADOHolbl
29.
Lemme just drop a few of those #ThanksgivingClapback screenshots 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9Zezniq8ac— Khutso Mashita (@TheeRealPeace) November 24, 2017
30.
grandma: she's getting up there (talking about getting old)— BOLBI (@maddyraeeee13) November 24, 2017
tanner: well so are you 🐸☕️ #ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/TOcQWmfCfe
31.
"Hey your Red Sox got smacked by the Astros in the playoffs."— The MONDOlorian (@mondoliz5) November 24, 2017
"Hey your Cowboys have won 2 playoff games in the past 20 years."#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/E9a4vuzgRA
32.
Aunt: "You still living with your parents?"— $$$ (@KhoriRab) November 24, 2017
Me: "You still living off those welfare checks?"#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/a6J8MSrDhm
35.
Cousin: you’re 18, you’re too young to know what love is— 🎃spooky kiwi🎃 (@kkkiiieeerrrra) November 24, 2017
Me: you’re 25 you’re too young to be engaged to ya 3rd husband#thanksgivingclapback pic.twitter.com/phEh2Vr2yl
36.
Deeply religious aunt who had just prayed a 5-hour prayer: Go fix a plate. You gotta try it all. You can’t just pick and choose what you want.— K👂🏾RA (@kwilli0929) November 24, 2017
My cousin (whispering): You mean like you do with the Bible, daily? 🤔😬 #ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/xnbhYaXiLR
37.
-"why don't you talk to your dad, that's disrespectful"— Abril (@aprilxrod) November 24, 2017
me-"that thing on your head that you call hair is disrespectful"#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/HewMyieQ4V
38.
Aunt : "why arent you gaining any weight"??— Dyron Rojas (@dyrronn) November 24, 2017
Me" "why arent you losing any"??? #ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/VVAwjnvSrh
39.
Cousin: "How's drawing going to help you in real life?"— Uncle Vinster (@vinrockoginjock) November 24, 2017
Me: It can help me draw you better eyebrows."#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/5vjkrfNzR2
40.
Aunt: I hear you’re getting a D in calc— FREE PALESTINE (@guiIIaumer) November 24, 2017
Me: And I hear that’s more than you’re getting from your husband anymore
#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/Njyfspdyyd
42.
Granny: You has so many chances to bring those grades up to go to college but here you are— FREE PALESTINE (@guiIIaumer) November 24, 2017
Me: And the devil had numerous chances to snatch you like he should’ve but here you are #ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/4NmlH9PiuL
43.
Cousin: You've been single for awhile now.— 𝒱𝒜𝒩𝒜𝒯ℐ (@MissVanati) November 24, 2017
Me: You're supposed to be wearing a lace front but I can see all though that lace. #ThanksgivingClapback #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/0nidpXpa3b
44.
Me : *eating minding my own buisness*— the not so black jesus (@lowkeymex) November 24, 2017
My aunt : how’s the girlfriends?
Me : how’s the failed marriage? #ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/lNB6K0yFDZ
46.
“Have you talked to *insert ex boyfriends name here* lately??”— Carrie (@_carriemiranda) November 24, 2017
...well generally exes don’t catch up and get coffee. It usually a done deal after it’s over so... #ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/ZYNhqT4cp0
48.
Cousin: "How's your little boyfriend?"— Raee Bax (@marleyxvibin) November 14, 2017
Me: "How's your little boyfriend's wife?"#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/JUZ3NjjzuH
49.
Mom: no drink for you you're not 21— Amanda Pleeze (@MsAmandaGardner) November 14, 2017
Me: didn't you give me vodka when I was 10 so I'd go to bed tho?#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/iWSVkE4SrQ
