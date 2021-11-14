Soulja Boy Addresses Drake, Ye FKA Kanye West On ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ With Charlamagne Tha God

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Soulja Boy has laid claim to be the inventor of a number of viable Hip-Hop trends, and he may well be the first rapper to go viral. The Atlanta rapper and entrepreneur sat down with Charlamagne Tha God to break down a handful of times he broke the Internet by way of his outsized personality.

Big Draco, 31, was a guest on Charlamagne’s Tha God’s Honest Truth talk show for the “Inside The Rapper’s Studio” segment. Soulja, this time more subdued and laid back than he normally is, watched Charlamagne air videos of his most viral moments and asked for a breakdown for each instance.

As for the infamous “Draaaake” moment, Big Soulja said, “It was all about Drizzy. They caught me off guard with that question,” prompting Charlamagne to remind Draco that it was him who mentioned a potential VERZUZ showdown with Drake.

“Charla you caught me off guard with that statement,” Soulja said in the cleanup.

Another topic addressed was Ye’s decision to leave Soulja’s verse off the DONDA album, referring to it as “wack” on the Drink Champs podcast. Soulja was under the impression that Ye approved of the verse, and was shocked to learn that it wasn’t the case for the Chicago superstar.

It does appear that Ye and Soulja Boy have any real beef, with the “Crank That” rapper stating that the pair have been collaborators in the past. While the relationship seems to be on the mend, Soulja Boy did get one last dig in on Ye’s haircut, saying he’s in need of a durag to cover the joint up.

