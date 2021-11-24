Kelis Shares Quick Fix Hair Tips On How She Keeps Her Curls So Fresh

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kelis took to Instagram to share a quick video tutorial on how she keeps her natural locs so hydrated and fresh looking. In the one-minute 34 second video, the entertainer showed off her bright red curls as she dished on her hair secrets.

She was careful to show viewers each product used on her curls, taking her time to smooth, massage, and brush her hair into top, ponytail perfection. “Quick fix hair tips,” she captioned the video. “Rose oil Biotin mist hydrates your hair and strengthens while activating hair growth. Mushroom and plum split end treatment is perfect to add vitamins and stimulate hair growth while smoothing over frizz and flyaways. One of my dear friends called me last night to tell me how magical the mushroom split end treatment and my curl booster were. Lol I said I know I’ve been trying to tell you ! So don’t take my word for it . Try it . I made these products because they are exactly what my hair needed. They can be just what you need too BOUNTYANDFULL.COM”

Check out the quick tutorial below.

But this isn’t the first time the 42-year-old dished on her hair secrets on the social media platform. Earlier this month, she posted a similar video where she showed fans how she styles her curls and coils after a wash, swearing by biotin to help keep her locs strong, growing, and healthy. “Big hair don’t care,” she captioned this video. “I mean the proof is in the fro ! My curls are fluffy and coiling up a storm . BIOTIN MIST is the perfect staple . It’s your hairs daily growth and strengthening vitamin! It is what every texture and curl pattern needs . BOUNTYANDFULL.COM @dyson is my favorite dryer #bighair #bighairdontcare #naturalhair #natural #crown #curlyhair”

Check it out below.

Even with Kelis’ bright red hair color, her locs look luxurious, full, and moisturized so we’d be happy to adopt her hair routine without hesitation!

