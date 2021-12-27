Mary J. Blige Debuts New Blonde Braids In Glamorous Selfie

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As the queen of the switch up, Mary J. Blige is our undisputed hair muse. Whether she’s wearing signature, platinum blonde locks long and bone straight, big and curly, or full and natural, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” songstress always looks good!

Just recently, Mary took to Instagram to share off her latest look and we’re already loving her new style. In a glammed-up selfie, the Power Book II: Ghost actress showed off her new, platinum blonde cornrow braids and looked absolutely stunning! She paired the look with oversized, brown rimmed glasses, oversized gold hoop earrings, and a brown fur coat.

“#capricornseason ,” she captioned the selfie, as she counted down the days until her upcoming January birthday. Check out the selfie below.

We weren’t the only ones loving the look on the 50-year-old as many of Mary’s 5.4 million IG followers flooded her comments with their stamps of approval. “You know the vibes!! Capricorn’s are the best ,” one fan commented while another simply told the entertainer that she was “glowing.”

Mary certainly has been glowing lately and has been showing off her talents every Sunday in the second season of Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost. In the series, Mary plays Monet Tejada, a wife, and mother trying to balance family and their drug business while her husband serves a lengthy prison sentence. And not only do fans love the series, but they also love Mary as Monet, as she brings a certain flair to the role that only Mary J. Blige can. “What made this role special to me is not just that she’s a queenpin and she’s a powerful woman … She is a survivor, a single mother trying to raise her children, a woman who survives and lives in a male-dominated world and male-dominated business,” she explained to USA Today of the role. “She has to do it alone now and she knows how, because she was the one showing (her husband) how to do it.”

aving to kiss strange people, just – I hate it. But, we’re acting…I just have to remove Mary out of it because I hate strange people that I don’t know touching me and kissing me. So I have to really ACT. Or it’s going to look like this *cringes*” But while Mary certainly loves bringing those boss elements to the role, she admitted to Essence that shooting the love scenes was the most difficult for her, telling the magazine, “h

Power Book II: Ghost is streaming now on Starz.

