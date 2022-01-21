Sister, Sister: NBA Reporter Sister Duo Share Special Moment Together On ESPN [Video]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

These two sisters share in a heartfelt moment as they cover the NBA for ESPN together. NBA reporter Kendra Andrews made her debut on the sports network with her big sister and host of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, virtually by her side.

The two Oakland sisters are climbing the sports journalism ladder. Malika Andrews, 26 years old, and her younger sister Kendra, 24 years old, grew up around sports since they were little girls. According to Because Of Them We Can, their parents, Mike and Caren Andrews, made it a habit to have family dinner together every night where the four would discuss the sports games they watched. Unlike most young girls, cartoons were not their primary source of entertainment. The Andrews family spent countless hours watching the 49ers, Raiders or Warriors. At dinner, their parents would ask them to share their thoughts and strategies for the teams, leading the sisters to their dream jobs.

Malika studied journalism at the University of Portland, getting a career in the Midwest shortly after college to cover the Milwaukee Bucks. Kendra shadowed Associated Press reporter Janie McCauley when she was just in high school. Kendra eventually got an opportunity to become the Denver Nuggets beat writer at The Athletic shortly after graduation.

Big sister Malika set the standard when she scored her big shot as a volunteer reporter in the NBA bubble. She spent more than 100 days covering sports during the pandemic. A host spot for ESPN’s daily NBA show eventually opened up and Malika was next in line to secure her spot.

Kendra wasn’t far behind. After her time with The Athletic, she returned home to begin covering fofr the Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area, appearing on TV for the first time. On Jan. 19, Kendra made her debut on ESPN, taking over as the new Golden State Warriors beat writer. Her sister Malika was live on the air to welcome her with all the right questions.

“It’s not every day you get to share the screen with your sister. Welcome to ESPN…I’m endlessly proud of you,” Malika shared under a clip of her and Kendra.

Their parents are extremely proud of their accomplished daughters. Because Of Them We Can shared that mom Caren, an art teacher, listens to Kendra’s podcast on her train ride to work every morning, watching Malika’s show during her lunch break.

“Mike and I joke now that they monetized our dinner conversation,” said Caren to the outlet.

Their father, Mike, a personal trainer, uses his downtime to grab a beer and watch Malika on ESPN, previously watching his daughter Kendra daily during the Warriors postgame show.

“It’s amazing to me. ESPN is just amazing. I keep waiting to wake up,” Mike added.

Congratulations to the Andrews sisters!

Sister, Sister: NBA Reporter Sister Duo Share Special Moment Together On ESPN [Video] was originally published on globalgrind.com

