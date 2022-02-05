LeBron James Willing To Leave The Los Angeles Lakers To Hoop With Bronny: Report

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Chosen One, LeBron James, has made it very clear he would love to be on an NBA court with his son Bronny, so much in fact that he might be willing to leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

Spotted on Lakers Daily, the idea of James joining his fourth team just to play alongside his son isn’t that much of a stretch. Per ESPN, Bronny, who is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon, is one of the top recruits in his class, so right now, he is on track to make it into the league. MaximBet’s Chris Sheridan spoke about King James’ future with the Lakers, noting that anything is possible after the 2023 season when James’ contract with the Lakers expires.

It makes sense on many levels to assume that LeBron will spend the remainder of this season and all of next season with the Lakers so that he can be close to his son all the way through high school.

But after June of 2023 has come and gone (and James’ current contract with the Lakers will have expired), there could be a new destination on James’ landscape … provided he has not already switched teams prior to that in order to increase his chances of winning another title.

“LeBron James whisperer,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst added more fuel to fire, hinting at James taking his talents to whatever team his son ends up with. “LeBron likes L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A.,” Windhorst told Sheridan. “But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.”

That also depends if James is still in playing shape if and when Bronny is ready to make that leap to the NBA. Right now, LeBron James is doing “king things” on the court, averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. At the same time, he has battled numerous injuries, and recently a lingering knee issue has kept him on the sideline while his Lakers have struggled mightily despite having a stacked squad.

We are intrigued to see if Bron and Bronny will hoop together.

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty

