Diva’s Daily Dirt: Essence Festival 2022 Line Up + ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Is Coming This Fall

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Essence Festival 2022 Announces All-Star Line Up With Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, and Kevin Hart

After two years the Essence Festival is back with an all-star lineup like never before!

Janet Jackson, New Edition, Nicki Minaj, and Kevin Hart will headline the 27th annual Essence Festival of Culture from June 30 to July 3. Not to mention performances from The Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, D-Nice & Friends, Chloe x Halle and so much more!

“As the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a staple that celebrates community and empowers equity. We are excited to welcome the family back live to New Orleans and thrilled to connect with more of our diasporic family through new digital experiences,” ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga said in a statement.

“Whether it be those that have three years of outfits reflective of the Festival tradition that was disrupted by the pandemic, or those who will have their inaugural Festival experience in 2022, all are invited to immerse in the crown jewel of the culture known as the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.”

Organizers say the 2022 event will celebrate the culture and resilience of the Black community with the theme “It’s the Black Joy for Me!”

Tickets are on sale now with early-bird three-day weekend packages starting at $150 on Ticketmaster.com

Get Ready for ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show ‘ This Fall

Congratulations to Jennifer Hudson on her new daytime talk show coming to FOX this Fall! According to reports, the one-hour syndicated series will be produced by Warner Bros. as Ellen Degeneres signs off in the spring after 19 long seasons. In a recent statement, J. Hud said,

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living. People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

This is the news we like to share during Women’s History Month! Congratulations on The Jennifer Hudson Show!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva: