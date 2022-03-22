Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pharrell’s Black Ambition Nonprofit Accepting Applications + Will Beyoncé Open the 2022 Oscars?

Will Beyoncé Open the 2022 Oscars?
Is Beyonce opening up at the 2022 Oscars? That’s the latest rumor when it comes to this Sunday’s big night! Sources report the superstar will be opening the show with ‘Be Alive’ her hit song from the ‘King Richard’ soundtrack, which also happens to be nominated for Best Original Song.
The report states that Beyonce could perform live from the same tennis courts in Compton that was showcased in the film. If this performance rumor is indeed true, Beyonce joins Sheila E., DJ D-Nice, Travis Barker and so many more.
The 2022 Oscars air this Sunday, March 27th at 8 pm.
Pharrell’s Black Ambition Nonprofit Accepting Applications for Black and Latino Entrepreneurs
Pharrell just announced that the application process is now open once again for his Black Ambition nonprofit’s second annual prize competition! The ‘Happy’ super-producer extraordinaire founded the Black Ambition organization back in December of 2021 in an effort to close the wealth gap within the culture. He explained that “the recent events and tragedies” had again shown the “always existent” divisions in the American experience.” Since launching, Black Ambition has received more than 1,700 applications, from which 34 finalists were chosen. From there, more than 200 of the highest-scoring applicants were also given access to mentorship opportunities. Finalists, meanwhile, received personal mentors and pitch coaches, as well as introductions to venture capitalists and investors.
If you are an entrepreneur who ventures into consumer products and services, media and entertainment, healthcare, tech, and Web 3.0 then you are eligible to win up to $1 million.
If you want to start the application process do so here: https://blackambitionprize.com/application-process