Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19

NYC Mayor Eric Adams And DC Mayor Muriel Browser Address Recent Shootings Of Homeless People

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Mayor Muriel Bowser shared via twitter Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and followed with more tweets saying she would “work at home while following isolation protocols.”

Bowser’s positive test comes during this mini-outbreak in high-level Washington political circles following Saturday night’s Gridiron Club dinner. More than a dozen guests who attended the A-list event — including two Cabinet members, journalists and multiple members of Congress — have tested positive this week.

We are hoping for a healthy and speedy recovery.

source: apnews.com

Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on woldcnews.com

