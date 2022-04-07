Mayor Muriel Bowser shared via twitter Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and followed with more tweets saying she would “work at home while following isolation protocols.”
RELATED: Gov. Larry Hogan Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Bowser’s positive test comes during this mini-outbreak in high-level Washington political circles following Saturday night’s Gridiron Club dinner. More than a dozen guests who attended the A-list event — including two Cabinet members, journalists and multiple members of Congress — have tested positive this week.
We are hoping for a healthy and speedy recovery.
source: apnews.com
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Hampton Addresses Free Tuition For Ukraine Students Criticism
- Historic Black-Owned Beach In Maryland To Become Waterfront City Park
Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on woldcnews.com