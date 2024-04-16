93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As Earth Day approaches and the United States grapples with $92.9 billion in damages from weather and climate disasters in 2023, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has unveiled its report on the Greenest States of 2024. Maryland has secured the 4th position, moving up one spot from last year.

WalletHub conducted a comparison of the 50 states across 25 key metrics that reflect both the current state of the environment and residents’ eco-friendliness. The dataset encompasses factors such as the prevalence of environmentally-friendly buildings per capita and the proportion of energy consumption derived from renewable sources.

Here’s how Maryland fared in terms of its environmental sustainability, with rankings ranging from 1 (Greenest) to 25 (Average):

• Overall Rank: 4th

• Air Quality: 23rd

• Soil Quality: 20th

• Water Quality: 1st

• LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita: 2nd

• Energy Consumption per Capita: 9th

• Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita: 16th

Source: The DMV Daily via @themocoshow

READ MORE:

Maryland Will Celebrate Earth Day With Free Transit For Riders

Maryland Ranks In Top 5 ‘Greenest States’ Of 2024

Maryland Lawmakers & Residents Push Back Against Cannabis Entrepreneur

Man Struck By Metro Train Outside Stadium-Armory Station

Metro Reports Drop In Crime, Fare Evasion Decreases By 50%

Solar Eclipse Watch Parties In The DMV

DC Day Care Owner Recognized For Swift Evacuation Of 16 Children Before Gas Explosion

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The DMV

Bowser Proposes Sales Tax Increase In 2025 Budget For Metro, Public Safety & Downtown Developments

Maryland’s Crabbing Season Has Begun!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Maryland Ranks In Top 5 ‘Greenest States’ Of 2024 was originally published on praisedc.com