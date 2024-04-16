Maryland Ranks In Top 5 ‘Greenest States’ Of 2024

As Earth Day approaches and the United States grapples with $92.9 billion in damages from weather and climate disasters in 2023, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has unveiled its report on the Greenest States of 2024. Maryland has secured the 4th position, moving up one spot from last year.
WalletHub conducted a comparison of the 50 states across 25 key metrics that reflect both the current state of the environment and residents’ eco-friendliness. The dataset encompasses factors such as the prevalence of environmentally-friendly buildings per capita and the proportion of energy consumption derived from renewable sources.
Here’s how Maryland fared in terms of its environmental sustainability, with rankings ranging from 1 (Greenest) to 25 (Average):
• Overall Rank: 4th
• Air Quality: 23rd
• Soil Quality: 20th
• Water Quality: 1st
• LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita: 2nd
• Energy Consumption per Capita: 9th
• Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita: 16th
Source: The DMV Daily via @themocoshow
