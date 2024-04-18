Maryland Will Celebrate Earth Day With Free Transit For Riders

On April 22nd, passengers can embark on complimentary journeys aboard Bus, Light Rail, Metro, Commuter Bus, MARC, and Mobility services. MDOT and MTA advocates for a car-free day, inviting individuals to embrace transit options on Monday. Officials highlight that by opting for public transit, riders actively contribute to alleviating road congestion and reducing vehicle emissions throughout the region.
“Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve our planet for future generations, and transit is critical to that effort,” stated Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “There has never been a better time to try transit and decrease your carbon footprint.”
source: The DMV Daily
