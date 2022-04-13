93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Some weeks ago, Telfar teased an upcoming collaboration with an unnamed company, and they promised wares “so hot we can’t even show them to you.” The collection dropped via blind preorder on March 25, and the Twitterati immediately went to work on finding out who Telfar’s mystery partner was this time. Internet sleuths used what details they could and settled on the 70-year-old American backpack brand Eastpak as the culprit — and it turns out they were right.

The four-piece Telfar x Eastpak collection will be available via select retailers and through Eastpak beginning Friday, April 15. The launch almost landed on Tax Day this year but happened to come just a few days early, so late filers may have to be a tad more strategic when using their refunds to seize this special opportunity.

This team-up incorporates the rugged durability of Eastpak’s aesthetic with one of the hottest names in Black luxury today. The four bags range in price from approx. $91-$260, and they feature the well-know Telfar logo embossed on the front with an Eastpak tag on or near it.

The classic Telfar shopper doubles as a knapsack — a first for the company — and comes in small, medium, and large sizes. The medium and large versions come with outer mesh pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, and a bottle holder. But the small size comes with a removable shoulder strap, so it can be worn a myriad of way

The collection’s fourth entry, however, is a more resilient version of The Tefar Circle Bag, made of tactical canvas and keeping the focus on Eastpak’s core value of utility as well.

The Telfar x Eastpak Collab is not part of SECURITY PROGRAM IV, however, which begins Thursday, April 14 at 9 a.m, ET. Instead, check out everything related to the collection by clicking here.

The Telfar x Eastpak Collab Collection Drops Just Ahead Of Tax Day 2022

