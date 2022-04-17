National Cannabis Festival Returns To Washington, D.C. This Week, Wiz Khalifa Headlines

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The annual National Cannabis Festival will return to Washington, D.C. this week and features one of the strongest advocates in Hip-Hop for the sticky green leaf. Headlining this year’s festival at the RFK Festival Grounds is Wiz Khalifa, who will be joined on stage this coming weekend by a bevy of entertainers and speakers in support of the NCF’s wider mission.

Over the weekend (April 16), the NCF’s 420 Week activation began with the launch of a new beer from local brewery DC Brau, NCF Legalize It! Lager, along with ta Hemps and Hops panel discussion at Eaton Hotel.

This coming Friday (April 22), the National Cannabis Policy Summit will feature a who’s who of cannabis experts, leaders, activists, journalists, and more regarding the laws and policies surrounding cannabis along with challenging the stigma and other legal hurdles faced by those in the industry. A reception hosted by the helpful search tool Weedmaps will take place at the conclusion of the summit.

Starting at noon on Saturday (April 23), the National Cannabis Festival will once again bring together revelers for the largest ticket cannabis gathering with performances from the aforementioned Wiz Khalifa, Lettuce, Ghostface Killah, local go-go legends Backyard Band, and more. On the ground, there will be vendors displaying their wares along with exhibitions throughout the festival centered on cannabis.

The festival will also have a brand-new culinary pavilion with chefs from top-rated local eateries such as Maydan, Maketto, and Moon Rabbit along with 75 food trucks.

On the following day, the National Cannabis Championship, presented by Gentleman Toker, will take place at Echostage with DJ Footwerk and the legendary Slick Rick headlining. The event will also have a bevy of vendors, munchies, drinks, and a standup comedy portion.

To learn more about the National Cannabis Festival, click here.

For tickets to the events, click here.

