Mayor Bowser Announces Investment In People of Promise To Provide Safer & Stronger Communities

Today (April 18, 2022) Mayor Muriel Bowser and District leaders recognized National Reentry Month and announced that 200 District residents, identified by the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (NICJR) as being at highest risk of involvement in gun violence in the District, have been assigned a multidisciplinary team to include a Credible Contact, a Pathfinder, and a member of the Mayor Bowser’s Cabinet.

“The People of Promise initiative, which will be supported by our $1.7 million investment in Life Coaches, will ensure those most at risk of being involved in gun violence get the services their situations demand to lead safer lives.”

source: mayor.dc.gov/

After testing positive for COVID-19, Mayor Bowser continues to emphasize the importance of testing, staying home when you’re sick, getting vaccinated and boosted.

