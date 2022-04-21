Saturday Style: Converse Introduces “It’s Possible” Collection Celebrating Black Stories

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Converse Honors Black Legacies With “It’s Possible” Collection

Since April is Black Women’s History Month, it’s only right we shine a spotlight on creative ideas and movements by women representing the culture. This week, Converse introduced the “It’s Possible” Collection honoring Black legacies and celebrating Black stories. Joined by Marissa Bynoe and product merchandiser Javon Martin, the collection is comprised on expressive takes on the Chuck 70, Pro Leather Ox and Run Star Hike.

As tribute to our trailblazing fashion sense and trendsetting manner, the three Black creatives contribute to Converse’ ongoing commitment to honor Black culture and uplift Black Joy. Converse has been a staple wardrobe item in many a closet for decades. As noted on Converse’ website the Chuck 70 is built off of the original 1970s design, with premium materials and extraordinary craftsmanship. This version encourages using the past to inspire the present. An all-black upper is constructed in a patchwork pattern with a variety of materials and raw edges on the backstay stripe come together for a crafted look. The DIY vibe is tied together with the message “It’s Possible” printed on the underside of the tongue in the desinger Marisa’s own mother’s handwriting for an elevated personal touch.

As described on Converse.com, this remixed design of the Pro Leather is a classic which has been updated with uplifting words structured on patches that can be moved around the upper, encouraging a personally crafted, DIY vibe, especially illuminated by the “It’s Possible” wording printed on the heels in the designer Natasha Clouds‘ mother’s own handwriting. The all-black leather upper with tonal laces contrasts with bright hits of color in the stitching and the removable patches touting inspirational messages. It all comes back to the original with the leather Star Chevron on the back heelstay and original brick pattern midsole.

Since 1908 the Converse brand has been pumping out shoes which have become wildly popular in urban culture. From the traditional high top Chuck Taylors to the more recently admired Run Star Hike, each shoe has its place in fashion and style. Most commonly sported with casual fits, the Chuck Taylor is probably one of the most famous sneakers in the world. As a part of the #CreateNext campaign highlighting young creatives, many of the designs have been reimagined and marketed to today’s very stylish generation of creators.

How are you feeling the new Converse releases? For more information on #CreateNext or the “It’s Possible;e” Collection, head over to Converse.com.

Saturday Style: Converse Introduces “It’s Possible” Collection Celebrating Black Stories was originally published on globalgrind.com