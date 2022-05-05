Things To Do For Cinco de Mayo In DC

Though some may think that Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day, it actually isn’t. Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s unexpected victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Mexican independence is actually celebrated on Sept. 16.
Outside of the margaritas and festivities, Cinco de Mayo is a source of pride for Mexicans, Mexican-Americans and so many other cultures throughout the US. Take a look below at some of the events happening today in Washington, D.C.
