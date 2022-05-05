Ray J Claims Kim K Orchestrated Sex Tape Deal, Kris Calls Cap

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Ray J is deciding to sound off about what really went down with the infamous sex tape with him and Kim Kardashian, claiming that he was part of a plan conceived in conjunction with Kris Jenner.

According to reports, the entertainer and Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood reality star alleges that he and Kardashian, along with her mother were in partnership to release the lurid tape in 2007. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” he said in an interview with the British tabloid Daily Mail. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me, and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.” Ray J continued to blast the reality show star and her mother for how he’s been portrayed in the public eye since then. “I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he added.

The 41-year-old said that he encouraged his ex-flame to release a tape after seeing how much publicity and financial success that her friend Paris Hilton received after her own sex tape got publicized. “Once I pitched the idea to her [Kardashian], just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there,” he claimed. The topic gained new life after a scene from The Kardashians’ new reality show on Hulu showed Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West delivering a laptop and equipment that allegedly containts a second sex tape of her and Ray J to Kim backstage as she hosted SNL.

The moment was punctuated by Kim bursting into tears. But the situation is still unresolved, as Ray J gave the tabloid a series of direct messages between he and Kim Kardashian where he blasted her for portraying him “like a rapist and dirty perv” after she claimed that there were more tapes that he was holding onto. As for Kris Jenner, sources on her behalf replied to TMZ that she had no part in the deal with Vivid Entertainment, the company that distributed the video. The sources also state that Ray J and Kim handled everything through their lawyers, including netting 49% of the $100 million in profits that the video would eventually earn.

