Trending Video Of Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Has Everyone Talking!

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, has the internet in shambles right now after a video of them turned all the way up in a NYC club goes viral!

Megan was hosting a party Saturday celebrating the release of her new single “Plan B” that she debuted at Coachella when things got a little hot and steamy between the couple. But that’s not the only thing that has everyone hating their single status right now.

Pardi could be seen picking the reported 5’10 rapper up and carrying her up the stairs like it was actually nothing. Honestly, we are impressed since Megan is on the taller side with a solid frame, but we absolutely love to see it!

From that moment on, the two let loose and the PDA was on full display. At one point, Pardi could be seen bouncing her up and down with hip thrusts as she was wrapped around him, enjoying the ride and good vibes! One thing we can say for sure, there is no lack in the love department between the two!

