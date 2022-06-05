According to numerous reports, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have broken up. They were together for a year and a half.
People initially reported the story.
Jordan, 35, and Harvey, 25, “Are both completely heartbroken”, according to the source for People.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Jordan made the relationship ‘Instagram official’ in January 2021. The two just publicly celebrated their one-year anniversary last November and even attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in late March.
Word is that Jordan was interested in a long-term relationship, and Harvey, the daughter of long-time television and radio personality Steve Harvey, just wasn’t ready. There have been no public comments made by either side.
SEE MORE:
- Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Have Broken Up
- Meet Ari Lennox’s New Boo: Former ‘Married At First Sight’ Star Keith Manley
- Keke Wyatt Announces The Birth Of Her ‘Miracle Baby Boy’
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Have Broken Up was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com