‘Abbot Elementary’ Actress Qunita Brunson Makes History As The First Black Woman To Receive Three Emmy Nominations

Black excellence prevails once again! Actress Quinta Brunson makes history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for “Abbott Elementary.”

Brunson is a triple threat when it comes to her Hollywood status. She is a writer, actress, and comedienne who is widely known for her recent work in “Abbott Elementary.” In just a short amount of time, the Philadelphia native has made her mark in history by being the first Black woman to garner Emmy nominations for a comedy series, being the lead actress in a comedy series, and writing for a comedy series. And at the tender age of 32, she is the youngest Black woman ever to be nominated in the comedy category.

Brunson became known for her self-produced Instagram series, Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date. After receiving positive reviews for that, she went on to produce and act in a video series for BuzzFeed. She has been in series such as A Black Lady Sketch Show, iZombie, Single Parents, and Miracle Workers. She was also named one of the Most Influential People of 2022 in Time 100.

Brunson’s nomination is on the heels of Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross making history in 2020 as the first two Black women to be nominated for their comedy series as producers and lead actresses. Issa Rae also received a nomination this year. We wish both ladies luck!

The Emmys will air on September 12th.

