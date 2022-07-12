AFAF: “My Girl Still Shares Netflix Password With Her Ex!”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Eddy who needs some help! He says his girlfriend is still sharing her Netflix password with her ex! Now he suspects there may be more going on! Do you think he’s being petty or is the girlfriend being practical? Listen to the quick recap and let us know what you think!

When Eddy confronted his girl about it she said it just want that serious. She feels like its a win/win situation and that he has nothing to worry about. Eddy disagrees and thinks its a way to leave the door open! Listen below to hear what the Hustler’s had to say about the matter! Drop a comment and tell us how you feel.

