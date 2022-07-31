Local
Marylanders Have 4 Months Left To Pay Unpaid EZ Pass Tolls Without Late Penalties

Don’t wait until it’s too late! Marylanders have four months left to pay any outstanding EZ Pass tolls without any late penalties.

As a reminder, the grace period ends on November 30. The nine-month grace was approved by The Maryland Transportation Authority back in February.

NOTE: You must pay the balance in full by 11/30 for the civil penalties to be waived.

To check and see if you have any tolls, click here. 

