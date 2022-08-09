93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Two things that Drake is never short on; bars and witty commentary. The 6 God has just reminded us that his dad once got a struggle tattoo of him.

As per Complex Dennis Graham got inked on his shoulder with his son’s likeness back in 2017. While the intended sentiment of love and adoration was clear, the actual design has not aged well. It seems Drake was reminiscing on the past and felt a ways about how he was depicted on his father’s arm. In signature fashion he took to social media to point out that the tattoo wasn’t to his creative standards. “@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” he wrote followed by several laughing emojis. Dennis caught wind of the post and left a touching message in the comment section. “I love you and miss you”

Dennis originally met the tattoo artist at his birthday party. Money Mike detailed the gig on his website. “Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg,” he wrote. “Thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHUUUCH.” The tribute was a response to Drake who got a tattoo of Dennis on his forearm. You can see it below.

Drake Has Questions Regarding His Dad’s Infamous Struggle Tattoo was originally published on hiphopwired.com