After five successful seasons and receiving a nomination for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program in 2021, ‘Selling Sunset‘ was recently (June 23) renewed for its sixth and seventh seasons.

Before we see those though, there will be a spin off of the critically acclaimed Netflix show. It was announced this week that ‘Selling the OC‘ would be premiering on the platform later on this month. This season will follow The Oppenheim Group as the previous ones did, but this time twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim are expanding to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves.

Here’s the official synopsis of the show: A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle? Sounds very intriguing right? You can watch the trailer below.

The cast of this season includes the Oppenheim twins, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland. You can learn more about the real estate agents and follow their Instagram accounts here.

The Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Suzy Ratner, Kristofer Lindquist and Skyler Wakil executive produced show will hit Netflix on August 24 and will include eight 30 minute episodes. ‘Selling the OC’ was produced by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate.

Slide in the comments and let us know what you think about the trailer and if you plan on tuning in!

Watch The Oppenheim Group Expand In The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC’ was originally published on globalgrind.com