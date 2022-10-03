Stephen A. Smith Explains Why His Mother Wanted Him To Release His Memoir After She Passed Away

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has a memoir coming out next year and he talks about the making of his book. “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes” is scheduled for January 2023 and he shared that he just started working on the book because his mother wanted him to release it after her passing.

Outside of his novel, the sports analyst shares his thoughts on concussion protocol, his live broadcast at HBCU Week, and more on sports!

