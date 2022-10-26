HomeLittle Bacon Bear

Little Bacon Bear asks Bryson Tiller to make a difficult choice

Little Bacon Bear got a chance before getting on-air to ask Bryson Tiller a couple questions but to finally be able to sit down, talk life, music, gaming and more – was lit!

Check out his new single ‘Outside’ as we await the arrival of his follow up ‘top secret’ album

