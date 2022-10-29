93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, Halloween weekend is officially here and in case you’re still looking for a costume for the spooky holiday, we’ve got you covered! This simple, Chucky doll Halloween makeup tutorial will have you ready for your spooky Halloween party in no time, and the best part is that you’ll be doing it in style!

Our resident YouTube make up artist, Anika Kai has you covered with the simplest way to achieve this scary (but sexy) look! Move over Bride of Chucky, Chuckiesha is the new IT girl in town! With a little lash glue and lip gloss you can recreate this gory glam costume in no time. Just follow these simple steps and you’ll be the star of your Halloween party!

First, start by layering the glue to create the scars. Once it dries, you can then use flesh tone shades of cream products to build dimension and add the scars just like the Chucky doll in the movies.

Then, simply add some red lip gloss to give the illusion of fresh blood. Don’t forget the eyeliner and lashes to bring this look to life!

Next, you’ll just need to get your outfit together and any striped shirt and blue jeans overalls will do. Once you tease your hair a bit, you’ll channel the killer doll in no time.

Follow along with this YouTube video with these simple steps below.

Beauties, be sure to share your Chucky creations with us on social media! We want to see how everything turned out! Happy Halloween!

Don’t miss…

Transform Into A Glamorous Mermaid For Halloween With This Simple Makeup Tutorial By MUA Anika Kai

This Simple Lip Tutorial Will Get You Ready For The Perfect Valentine’s Day!

Get Ready For Halloween With This ‘Chucky’ Makeup Tutorial By MUA Anika Kai was originally published on hellobeautiful.com