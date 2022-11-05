Yung Miami Turns Up At Diddy’s Birthday In A Curve Hugging Dress

Yung Miami ‘s style is absolutely everything and the talented rapper was recently spotted turning up at Diddy’s birthday party donning a sexy, curve hugging ensemble that we certainly love!
All eyes were certainly the City Girl last night as she was right by her boo’s side during his big birthday bash and gifted the rap mogul a blinged out chain in front of the entire party.
“Wow. Somebody put this on,” the rap mogul said after opening up his gift before standing up to kiss the rap beauty. Check it out below.
We can’t get enough of them! Happy birthday, Diddy!
